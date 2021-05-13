'I Did Nothing Wrong': Cuomo Reasserts Innocence Amid AG Investigation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is maintaining his innocence as New York Attorney General Letitia James continues her probe into sexual harassment claims levied against the governor from at least seven women.

Cuomo was defensive at a COVID-19 news briefing on Thursday, May 13 in the Bronx while fielding questions about the ongoing investigation.

“The short answer is no,” Cuomo commented when questioned about whether he was worried about the findings of the investigation. “I did nothing wrong. I never said I didn’t have faith in the AG’s investigation, what I said was that people have only heard one side of the story.”

During a previous conference, Cuomo said that “I’m not telling anyone to have faith in anything,” when prompted about whether or not he has faith in the investigation.

“New Yorkers are smart. They know when they’re hearing one side of the story and that they have to wait to hear the other side of the story, and I am very eager to tell the other side of the story because it’s a much different story and the truth will be told,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo also added that “the truth is much different than what has been suggested, and I will leave it at that.”

James’ office launched an investigation into the claims against Cuomo earlier this year, though the governor previously said he has not spoken to her or her investigators.

It is unclear how far along the investigation has gone, and no timetable has been provided for its release.

When pressed by a reporter about the sexual harassment claims, Cuomo doubled down on his previous claim that he “never meant to make anyone feel uncomfortable” before promptly shutting down the conference.

“I never said anything I believe is inappropriate … You can leave this press conference and say ‘Oh the governor harassed me,' you can say that, but I would say that I never said anything that I believed was inappropriate and never meant to make you feel that way,” he said.

“You may hear it that way … You may interpret it that way, and I respect that and I apologize to you if you think I said something offensive,” Cuomo added. “Harassment is not making someone feel uncomfortable.

"That’s not harassment. If I just made you feel uncomfortable that’s not harassment, that’s you feeling uncomfortable.”

