News

I-95 Shooter Found Guilty Of Attempted Murder In Westchester

The shooting victim, 24-year-old Mouhamed Cisse of the Bronx, was an occupant in a GMC U-Haul van (above) bearing Arizona license plates with possible right front end damage. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 58-year-old felon was found guilty of attempted murder for his role in a 2017 shooting on I-95.

Jamil Fields, of the Bronx, was found guilty of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon - all felonies or violent felonies - following an incident on I-95 in Harrison on July 18, 2017.

New York State Police officers were dispatched to the northbound lanes of the interstate between exit 18B and 19 at approximately 5:50 p.m. on the day of the shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 24-year-old man in a GMC U-Haul who had suffered injuries, including multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation into the shooting led investigators to Fields, who had rented the U-Haul van in which his victim was shot.

On July 22, 2017, investigators tracked down Fields, who was still in possession of the van, and he was arrested. According to reports, Fields previously served jail time for a first-degree assault conviction.

