Hudson Valley Woman With Cancer Receives Special Police Escort To Beach

A longtime Westchester resident who was diagnosed with brain cancer in December received a thoughtful surprise earlier this week.

After dedicating her life to raising money and awareness for ocean conservation and education, she had the chance to visit the ocean once again.

Bronxville resident JoAnn Zigahn has had a difficult year due to the death of her husband, Armand, back in February and her illness with an aggressive form of brain cancer, according to her niece Ashley Sasso.

She has lived in Bronxville for decades, and she and her husband, who were both international divers, dedicated much of their lives to raising money for ocean preservation and marine career development.

They founded a group called "Beneath the Sea," which also raises funds for marine careers scholarships. At the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, the organization helped support the creation of a wheelchair-accessible aquarium for the children to visit.

Beneath the Sea was also one of the founding sponsors of the Women Divers Hall of Fame, which recognizes the contributions of women in the fields of diving, and promotes career opportunities for them.

"She has done a lot for the community," Sasso said.

Zigahn has been coming to the Jersey Shore every summer since the 1970s, according to Sasso. She wanted to see the ocean once again, but Sasso said this has become a challenge due to mobility issues.

The local beach patrol and officers from the police department made sure Zigahn's wish came true.

The Wildwood Crest Police Department picked Zigahn up at her doorstep on July 6, and brought her down to the beach with a police vehicle escort. The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol met her at the beach with a special wheelchair with large plastic wheels that allowed her to get into the water, Sasso said.

Zigahn's son, Michael, posted about how grateful he is to the police department and beach patrol, who made his mother's day.

Sasso said Zigahn brought the family to the beach many times, and she has taught them all about the oceans for their whole lives.

"She had tears in her eyes," Sasso added. "That was her life's work. To be able to be there with all of us was really special to her."

