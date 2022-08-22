Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Hudson Valley Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Loretta Lashomb
Loretta Lashomb Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Hudson Valley resident won a $1 million lottery prize.

Dutchess County resident Loretta Lashomb, of Wingdale, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s $1,000,000 Lucky Dog scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22.

She received the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $559,860 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at Carol’s Gift Shop, which is located at 3081 Route 22 in Dover Plains, the lottery said.

