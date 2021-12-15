Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Hudson Valley Woman Accused Of Embezzling $730,000 From Her Employer

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Hudson Valley woman has been accused of embezzling nearly three-quarters of a million dollars from her employer.
A Hudson Valley woman has been accused of embezzling nearly three-quarters of a million dollars from her employer. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Hudson Valley woman has been accused of embezzling nearly three-quarters of a million dollars from her employer.

New York State Police say that an investigation revealed that Ulster County resident Kelly A. Scotto, was found to have stolen over $730,000 from her former employer, Libolt and Sons construction company, located in Gardiner over a three-year period.

Scotto, age 36, of Gardiner, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and charged with:

  • Second-degree grand larceny, a Class C felony,
  • Third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony,
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.

She was arraigned in the Town of Lloyd Court on all three charges and released on her own recognizance and given a return date to the Town of Gardiner Court on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.