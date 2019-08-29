Hudson Valley Woman, 32, Shot, Killed In Massachusetts

A Westchester County woman was shot to death in Massachusetts while sitting in a vehicle.

Stephanie Olivieri, 32, of Yonkers, died after being shot once while sitting in the vehicle in Pittsfield, Massachusetts near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and South John Street around 3:22 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, said Andy McKeever, a spokesman for the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

Olivieri, formerly of Becket, Massachusetts, died at Berkshire Medical Center shortly after the shooting.

Pittsfield Police responded to both a ShotSpotter activation and several 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found Olivieri wounded inside a silver sedan. She was treated on the scene and then transported by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center.

Her remains are being transferred to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, McKeever said.

At this point, investigators do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting, he added.

No arrests have been made but Pittsfield Police, the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office are working diligently to bring the shooter to justice, the DA's Office said.

“Our hearts sink for the Olivieri family, said District Attorney Andrea Harrington. "No one should lose a loved one this way and we send our deepest condolences. We trust that law enforcement will find the person who committed this heinous crime.”

Officials said Olivieri's death is the second in the city this year.

