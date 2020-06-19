Hudson Valley Town To Change Rules On Signs After BLM Banner Backlash

A Westchester town is making changes after facing backlash for ordering a resident to remove a “Black Lives Matter” banner quoting Martin Luther King Jr. earlier this week.

Officials in Eastchester are reviewing and revising the town code in an effort to “update and clarify provisions therein” after a homeowner was threatened with a fine to remove a banner he put up at his home.

“INJUSTICE ANYWHERE IS A THREAT TO JUSTICE EVERYWHERE,” the banner read outside an Eastchester home.

The town code states that “signs or exterior displays consisting of banners, pennants, flags (except for one American Standard), ribbons, streamers, spinners, or similar moving, fluttering, or revolving devices are prohibited.”

The homeowner was issued a notice from the town threatening a $1,000 daily fine, court appearances, and future inspections for raising the banner.

"If they cared so much about their banner rule, then every house with a graduation banner should be fined, every house with a Trump 2020 banner should be fined, etc.," one of the homeowners posted on social media at the time of the controversy.

In a statement, Eastchester Town Supervisor Anthony Colavita said that the town will be reviewing and updating the ordinance, with drafts of the proposal made available before a public hearing and any action by the town board.

Colavita noted that no violations or fines will be issued until the code is officially updated.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.