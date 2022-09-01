Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Area Business Owner Accused Of Stealing Boats, Cash From Customers
News

Hudson Valley Town Near Massive 150-Acre Wildfire Declares State Of Emergency

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Napanoch Point Fire in the Minnewaska State Park in Ellenville.
The Napanoch Point Fire in the Minnewaska State Park in Ellenville. Photo Credit: Ulster County Goverment

A Hudson Valley town near the massive 150-acre wildfire consuming a section of a state park has issued a state of emergency and instituted a burn ban.

The Ulster County town of Shawangunk issued the order and the band on Sunday, Aug. 28 after the fire was sparked by a lightning strike in the Minnewaska State Park in Ellenville. 

The area's drought conditions and the fire led to the burn ban which runs through Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to town officials.

The ban prevents any outside fire, including but not limited to fire pits, chimneys, brush burnings, campfires, trash burning, and any other type of burn, officials said.

Residents are allowed to cook on a contained gas or charcoal-style grill.

Those with questions should contact Town Hall at 845-895-4678.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.