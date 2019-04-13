Hudson Valley Teen In Critical Condition After Possible Hazing Incident

This story has been updated.

A college student from Westchester went into cardiac arrest after a possible fraternity hazing incident at the University at Buffalo.

Sebastian Serafin-Bazan, 18, was believed to have been ordered to perform exercises late Thursday night, April 11 into Friday morning, April 12 when he began experiencing physical distress, The Buffalo News reported, citing police sources.

Serafin-Bazan, of Port Chester, was listed in critical condition late Saturday and police are investigating how long it took before a call was placed for emergency medical assistance, The Buffalo News said.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Police Department said it is "investigating an incident of potential hazing that occurred at a fraternity house in Buffalo overnight on Custer Street. A UB student was rushed to the hospital with a serious medical condition believed to have resulted from the Incident."

University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi said the school is providing "all the assistance and comfort we can" to Serafin-Bazan's family "during this incredibly difficult time.

"As the investigation into this very serious matter continues, let me reiterate that our university has zero tolerance for hazing," Tripathi said in this statement. "Not only are hazing incidents a violation of our university policies, but they are also crimes.

"Therefore, at my direction, the official activities of all recognized fraternities and sororities are suspended effective immediately."

