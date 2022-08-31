Hudson Valley Teacher's Sexual Relationship With Student Turned Violent, Police Say

A teacher in the region is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a teenage student that eventually turned violent, authorities said.

Northern Westchester resident James Korwatch, age 49, of Ossining, was arrested by Yonkers Police Wednesday, Aug. 31, on violent felony charges of criminal sexual act and stalking.

Investigators said Korwatch, who teaches at Saunders Trades and Technical High School in Yonkers, began an inappropriate relationship with a then 17-year-old student in 2021.

That relationship escalated to physical and sexual violence, as well as physical and verbal intimidation and coercion, police said.

Korwatch, a carpentry teacher at the school, was expected to be arraigned Wednesday, Aug. 31, in Yonkers Criminal Court.

The arrest followed a joint investigation by Yonkers Police, Yonkers Public Schools, and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Korwatch may face additional charges depending on what the investigation reveals, police said.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of criminal or suspicious conduct on the part of Korwatch to contact Yonkers Police Detective Robert Metz at 914-377-7725. All calls will remain confidential.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting the word YPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

