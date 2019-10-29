Hudson Valley Teacher Accused Of Sex Crime With Student During School Hours

A high school teacher in Westchester is facing charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a teenage student during school hours, police said.

John Fraioli, 34, of White Plains, a teacher at New Rochelle High School, was arrested this week and charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal sexual act after allegedly having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old student earlier this year.

Police said that the incident happened in May, while Fraioli was employed as a teacher at the high school.

Fraioli was arraigned in New Rochelle City Court on Monday, Oct. 28 and is currently being held at the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, Oct. 31.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

