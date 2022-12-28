Hudson Valley Steakhouse Is Favorite Spot For Singer, Actress Vanessa Williams

Actress and singer Vanessa Williams is showing her love for a Northern Westchester steakhouse.

Williams, who was also crowned Miss America in 1984, dined at Mentor’s Mediterranean Steakhouse in Chappaqua this past week.

The business, located at 415 King St., shared a post on Instagram about Williams' visit, saying "it's always a pleasure" when she stops by to support the restaurant.

Mentor Berisha, the owner of the restaurant described Williams as a phenomenal person and a regular guest at the eatery.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Dec. 26, Williams also shared her love of the restaurant.

"Cocktails after Christmas dinner for 14 with my girls @melaniehervey @lionbabe at my fav spot," she said.

