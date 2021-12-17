Hudson Valley School District Shifts To Remote Learning After Threat

A threat described by district officials as being "specific" has prompted a school district in Westchester to switch to remote learning on Friday, Dec. 17.

"This morning, we learned about a specific threat made on Snapchat against the high school," Pelham Public Schools Acting Superintendent of Schools Dennis R. Lauro said in an email to the school community. "Out of an abundance of caution, all of our schools will shift to a full virtual day, today, Friday, Dec. 17."

Westchester County Police Department issued an alert on Thursday, Dec. 16 after getting a tip from its School Resource Officer Program about purported threats made on TikTok regarding a potential incident on Friday.

Similar threats have been reported elsewhere in the region, including in Connecticut.

