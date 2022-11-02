Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Kicks Off With Tasting Event

Local officials are encouraging residents to go support local eateries with the kickoff of the Fall 2022 Hudson Valley Restaurant Week.

More than 150 eateries across seven counties are participating in the event, including 54 restaurants in Westchester County, according to County Executive George Latimer.

The fall kickoff event was held at Zwilling Cooking Studio in Pleasantville, with a tasting event that featured a variety of chef demos.

Some of the demos at the event included:

Town House in New Rochelle, led by New Rochelle native Chris dos Reis

La Casa Bronxville with Chef Erik Lopez

The Cookery & The Parlor led by Chef and Owner David DiBari

Zwilling Cooking Studio's Bernard Janssen, who serves as executive chef and culinary program manager for ZWILLING J.A. Henckels.

Between Monday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 20, eateries participating in restaurant week are set to offer prix-fixe dinners at $44.95 or $39.95 and lunches at $29.95 or $24.95

Find the full list of menus and prices here.

“We all look forward to Hudson Valley Restaurant Week," Latimer said. "It is a great time to get out and try a new Westchester restaurant or gather with friends and family at an old favorite. I encourage you to get out and support our local restaurateurs.”

