Hudson Valley Resident Accused Of Beating Another Man In Head With Hammer

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly beating another man in the head with a hammer.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 5:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30 in the town of Rochester.

State Police found the victim on the ground bleeding from the head after responding to a call for an injured man in the parking lot of 22 Main St., said Trooper Steven Nevel.

When troopers arrived, Kerhonkson EMS was on the scene treating a male with a severe head wound. While being treated the victim was conscious and stated that he was struck in the head with a hammer by Michael Latimore. The victim was later flown to Albany Medical Center, Nevel said.

Latimore, age 40, of Ulster County in Olivebridge, was located by troopers and arrested on the charges of assault and intention/murder.

He was arraigned in the Town of Rochester Court in front of Town Justice Laflamme and remanded to Ulster County Jail.

Bail was set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, and $300,000 partial bond.

He has a return date of Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.