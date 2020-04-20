Hudson Valley Parents Charged After Infant Found Dead In Bathtub

A man and woman have been charged with criminally negligent homicide after a 6-month-old infant was found dead in a bathtub.

Ulster County residents Jordan E, Balcom, 29, and Ashante D. Inniss, 26, both of Kingston, were arrested around 6 p.m., Saturday, April 18, after Kingston Police responded to a home at 59 Gill St., for a report of a possible drowning, the department said.

Officers responded to along with the Kingston Fire Department and Mobile Life Ambulance. Once on-site, officers began CPR on the unresponsive child and the child was transported to Health Alliance Broadway campus where the child died, police said.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the parents had allegedly placed the child into a tub with the water running and the left the child unsupervised in the tub for a substantial amount of time. The parents discovered the unresponsive child in the tub and called 911, police said.

Balcom was charged with criminally negligent homicide and is being held for arraignment.

Inniss was charged with criminally negligent homicide, criminal contempt, and aggravated family offense stemming from an earlier incident in the day where he is alleged of having violated a no-harass order of protection. Inniss is also being held for arraignment.

The Kingston Police Department was assisted by the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office and investigators from the Ulster County Child Advocacy Center.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.