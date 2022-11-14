Hudson Valley Native Jay Leno Suffers 'Serious' Burns In Car Fire, Report Says

Legendary late-night TV host Jay Leno is hospitalized after suffering serious burns to his face, TMZ reports.

The 72-year-old comic was injured Sunday, Nov. 13, inside the Los Angeles garage where he stores his multi-million-dollar collection of cars and motorcycles, the outlet reports.

One of the cars erupted into flames, burning the left side of Leno’s face, according to TMZ, which added that flames did not penetrate his eye or his ear.

Leno, a New York native who grew up in the Boston area, is undergoing treatment at a burn center and has canceled all engagements for the remainder of the week, multiple outlets report.

The first public signs of trouble surfaced Sunday, Nov. 13, when Leno’s representative said his appearance at a financial conference in Las Vegas had been canceled due to health issues, People reports.

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," People quoted organizers as saying.

"All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

A native of New Rochelle in Westchester County, Leno grew up in Andover, Massachusetts, where he graduated from Andover High School.

He later obtained a bachelor’s degree in speech therapy from Emerson College in Boston.

Following a successful career as a standup comic, Leno famously hosted The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on NBC from 1992 to 2009, and again from 2010 to 2014.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.