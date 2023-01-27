Hudson Valley Native Jay Leno Breaks Bones In New Incident Involving Classic Vehicle

Popular comedian Jay Leno is yet again recovering from injuries sustained from an incident related to a classic vehicle: this time, a motorcycle.

Leno, the 72-year-old former host of the Tonight Show, broke several bones on Tuesday, Jan. 17 when he was thrown from his vintage 1940 Indian motorcycle, according to multiple reports.

The comedian said that he was riding down a road when he smelled a gas leak and tried pulling over to assess the situation. However, he chose the wrong place to pull over, People reported.

"So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," Leno said in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out," Leno added in the interview with the news outlet.

As a result of the crash, he suffered a broken collarbone, two fractured ribs, and two cracked kneecaps, according to TMZ.

The injuries come after Leno spent 10 days in the hospital for severe burns he sustained in a garage fire on Saturday, Nov. 12. He had been working on a steam engine underneath a car when a fire broke out, causing him to suffer third-degree burns to his hands, chest, and left side of his face.

Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center on Monday, Nov. 21, when the center shared a picture of him as he was discharged.

The former late-night host joked about suffering two severe accidents in a short period of time.

"You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free. After that, you're Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down," Leno was quoted as saying by People.

A native of New Rochelle in Westchester County, Leno grew up in the Boston area, in Andover, Massachusetts, where he graduated from Andover High School.

He famously hosted The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on NBC from 1992 to 2009, and again from 2010 to 2014.

