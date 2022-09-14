Hudson Valley Murder Suspect Sets Fire To Building To Avoid Capture, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man who allegedly stabbed another man to death set fire to a building to avoid capture, police said.

The incident began in Peekskill around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 on North James Street.

According to Peekskill Police Chief Leo Dylewski, officers responded to the home for a report of an individual suffering from a stab wound.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 48-year-old Edward Reeves, of Peekskill, the chief said.

Reeves had suffered multiple stab wounds and was immediately given medical aid by officers before being transported to Westchester Medical Center where he died from his injuries, Dylewski said.

Around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday investigators attempted to speak with a person of interest located at 10 Grant Ave.

Dylewski said the individual became uncooperative and barricaded himself in the home. Minutes later it was discovered the building was on fire.

Eventually, the person involved exited the home through a second-floor window and was taken into custody by officers, the chief added.

A check of the structure revealed no other people were inside the home, police said

The Peekskill Fire Department, along with several other surrounding fire agencies responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation being led by the Peekskill Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com,

Anonymous tips may also be made at www.cityofpeekskill.com under the crime tips section.

