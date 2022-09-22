Hudson Valley Man Wins '$1,000 A Week' CASH4LIFE Prize

Contact Us
A Westchester County resident claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize.

Shawn Grey, of Mount Vernon, won his CASH4LIFE second prize from the drawing held on Saturday, June 25, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 03 46 49 55 60 Cash Ball 01, the lottery reported.

Grey chose to receive his prize as an annuity, and he received his first payment of $33,788, NY Lottery said. 

NY Lottery said Grey and will continue to receive equal payments each year for life.

The winning ticket was purchased at 4th Ave. Snack Plus, which is located at 73 South Fourth Ave. in Mount Vernon.

