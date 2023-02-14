Hudson Valley Man Sentenced To Prison For Selling Guns To Undercover Agent

A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to serve years in state prison and five years post-release supervision for possessing guns sold to an undercover officer.

Orange County resident Daniel Cabral, age 34, of Sparrowbush, was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 10, for illegally selling three handguns in the Town of Deerpark in July 2021, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

In December, Cabral pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon, the DA's Office said.

Prosecutors argued that in July 2021, Cabral sold a Glock 27 .40 caliber pistol and ammunition to an undercover police officer for $500. It was also alleged that on Monday, July 19, 2021, Cabral sold a Ruger .357 caliber revolver to an undercover officer for $550, and finally that on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Cabral sold a Taurus 9 mm. pistol and matching ammunition to an undercover officer for $600.

District Attorney Davi Hoovler thanked the City of Port Jervis Police Department, Orange County Drug Task Force, and the Town of Deerpark Police Department for their investigation and the arrest of Cabral.

“As this case demonstrates, those who engage in illegal weapons sales risk lengthy incarceration,” said Hoovler.

