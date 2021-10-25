Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Minor For Years

A serial sexual abuser who was convicted of abusing a child for several years in Westchester will spend years in prison.

White Plains resident Frank Perez, age 57, has been sentenced to five years in state prison, followed by eight years of post-release supervision for sexually abusing a minor between 2016 and 2019, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced.

Perez will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Rocah said that between September 2016 and February 2019, Perez engaged in sexual acts with a minor on multiple occasions. The sexual abuse began when the victim was 11-years-old.

Perez was arrested by police in White Plains on Feb. 15, 2019.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Perez was found guilty following a weeklong trial of course of sexual conduct against a child, a violent felony, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.

“There were multiple instances where you were confronted and could have stopped, but out of your arrogance, you kept going,” the victim stated at Perez’s sentencing.

“You used to always tell me that although I won the battle, you would win the war. Well, despite the many trials and tribulations you put me through, I won the war.”

