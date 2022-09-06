Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing 11-Year-Old

Michael Mashburn
A Westchester man who sexually abused a young child for two years will spend more than a decade in prison.
Brandon David, age 39, of Mount Vernon, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Westchester County Court.

It followed his July 2022 guilty plea to one count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child, a violent felony.

Between August 2018 and August 2020, David repeatedly subjected the victim to intercourse and other sex acts, beginning when the victim was 11 years old, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in March 2022 following an investigation by the Mount Vernon Police Department.

In addition to his prison term, a judge ordered David to complete 15 years of post-release supervision. He must also register as a sex offender. 

