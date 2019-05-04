Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

News

Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Sex Trafficking Underage Girls

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Victor Gonzalez
Victor Gonzalez Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office

A Northern Westchester man will spend close to decades in prison for sex trafficking of minors in New York and Connecticut and production of child pornography.

Victor Gonzalez, 41, of Millwood was sentenced to 19 1/2 years in prison in White Plains Federal Court on Friday, May 3 after pleading guilty on Jan. 24. In addition to the prison term, Gonzalez was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and restitution in an amount to be determined by the court at a later date.

"Victor Gonzalez admitted to the reprehensible crimes of trafficking underage girls for his commercial benefit and producing child pornography of one of his victims,"  U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey S. Berman. "He will now serve over 19 years in prison, where he will not be able to harm any more children.”

According to the Information and other filings in White Plains:

  • From at least in or about 2014 to in or about June 2018, Gonzalez engaged in the sex trafficking of three teenage girls for his own commercial benefit.
  • He solicited Victim 1, who was approximately 14 or 15 years old, and Victim 2, who was approximately 15 or 16 years old, for sex in exchange for money. He met Victim 3, who was 17 years old, on an online dating website after he misrepresented himself as being in his 20s.
  • After establishing a relationship with each of the victims, Gonzalez, using online services and the telephone, posted online advertisements for commercial sex services with the minor victims and arranged for the victims to engage in those services with adult men.
  • He also transported the victims on numerous occasions to meet with those men in New York and Connecticut.
  • Gonzalez further sexually abused the victims himself. In addition, in or about January 2016, Gonzalez produced a video containing child pornography of Victim 1, depicting Gonzalez engaged in sexual activity with the victim.

Berman praised the investigative work of the FBI’s Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, the Greenburgh Police Department, and the New Castle Police Department and thanked the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and the White Plains Police Department for their assistance.

