Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Raping, Sexually Abusing Minor, DA Says

A 43-year-old Westchester man will spend decades behind bars after being sentenced for raping and sexually abusing a minor, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

New Rochelle resident Jamaal Jackson was sentenced to 25 years in state prison, followed by 20 years of post-release supervision, according to Westchester DA Mimi Rocah.

Jackson was convicted by a jury in 2018 of abusing a 12-year-old on these charges:

First-degree sexual abuse;

First-degree rape;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Jackson was arrested on Sept. 11, 2020 following an investigation that was assisted by the NYPD, Rocah noted.

“This trial demonstrates how the prosecutors and victim specialists of this Office, working with our law enforcement partners, will do everything within our power to fight for the most vulnerable victims, especially children,” Rocah said.

“We commend and recognize the bravery of the victim and hope this conviction and sentence provides some justice for the victim and the victim’s family.”

