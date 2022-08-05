Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Having Sex With 8-Year-Old

A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a child.

Ulster County resident Carlos Butz-Paau, age 24, of Kingston, was sentenced to seven years in state prison and 10 years post-release supervision on Wednesday, Aug. 3 on the charge of first-degree sexual assault.

From late December 2021 through March 21, Butz-Paau began playing inappropriately with a victim under the age of 8, said the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

Butz-Paau was living in a room in the same house as the victim, who lived in a separate room with her family, the DA's Office said.

On March 21, the victim missed the bus to school. Butz-Paau forcibly participated in sexual acts, including sex with the victim, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., the DA's Office said.

The victim's mother noticed marks on the victim's body when she was putting the child into her pajamas later that night, and the victim revealed what had happened, the DA's Office said.

The Kingston Police Department was called and responded immediately, arresting Butz-Paau, who was remanded to the Ulster County Jail on $100,000 bail where he has been staying.

“Carlos Butz-Paau’s behavior is every parent’s nightmare. The ruling illustrates that our office will continue to use all tools available to law enforcement to prosecute and punish those who sexually exploit children,” said Deputy Chief Attorney Elizabeth Culmone-Mills.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.