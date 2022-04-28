Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Armed Robbery, Stabbing, DA Announces

A Westchester man will spend more than a decade in prison after being sentenced for an armed robbery and stabbing, according to the District Attorney.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced that White Plains resident Price Rogers, age 51, has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision after being convicted at trial for his role in the 2020 stabbing.

Specifically, Rogers was found guilty of:

First-degree robbery;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Grand larceny;

Criminal possession of a weapon.

Each of the charges was a felony.

Rocah said that at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2020, Rogers and his victim were sitting in the victim’s parked car on Tarrytown Road in Greenburgh when he stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife during a robbery.

Rogers then forcibly stole the victim’s money, cell phone and car, and fled the scene, Rocah said. The victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he was treated for his injuries.

Greenburgh police investigators arrested Rogers at his home following an investigation with an assist by the White Plains Police Department and the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

