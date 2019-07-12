Hudson Valley Man Killed On 26th Birthday After Crashing Into Deer

A Northern Westchester community is rallying around the family of a 26-year-old man who was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a deer.

On his 26th birthday on Friday, July 5, Yorktown resident James Nardella was killed as he took a quick ride on his motorcycle before planning to spend the evening with his fiancé and child.

A close friend of Nardella who said he saw him the day before his death and spoke to him before the crash, said that Nardella was planning on raising his young son and building a budding landscaping business before he died.

In response to his sudden death, a GoFundMe campaign was set up for Nardella’s fiance, Felicia Cook and his son, PJ, which has already raised more than $27,000 on hundreds of donations, with a goal of $30,000.

“Unfortunately, the ride on Friday was his last. If you knew James then you could only love him. His heart was larger then life,” organizers of the campaign wrote.

"James was the life of any party with his antics and childish behavior. He LOVED to ride and pretty much was down for anything. He would always put everyone else’s needs before his own. No matter what the situation James would always be there when you needed him.”

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe campaign can do so here .

