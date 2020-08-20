Hudson Valley Man Indicted For Allegedly Fathering Child Of Girl, 12

A 45-year-old man in Westchester has been indicted for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a minor over the course of two years and impregnating her.

Croton-on-Hudson resident Pablo Dure was indicted on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and arraigned on one count of course of sexual conduct against a child, a violent felony, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced.

It is alleged that between Dec. 1, 2017, and Nov. 1, 2019, Dure engaged in sexual intercourse on a regular basis with a girl from the time she was 10 until she was 12.

Scarpino said the allegations came to light in January this year when the victim’s mother discovered her 12-year-old child was approximately 33 weeks pregnant.

The victim gave birth to a baby and through DNA analysis, Dure’s paternity of the baby was established.

The case was investigated by the Special Prosecutions Division with the assistance of the FBI and the Croton Police Department. Dure was ultimately located in Mineola and arrested on Thursday, April 9 by Croton Police.

Dure’s bail was set at $50,000 cash, $250,000 bond, or $250,000 surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

