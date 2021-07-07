Hudson Valley Man Goes Missing While Jogging

Authorities are asking the public for information on the disappearance of a Westchester County man who went missing after going out for a jog at a Virginia resort.

According to the Sheriff's Office in Patrick County, Virginia, first responders and volunteers have been searching for 61-year-old Bruce Rubin since he went missing on Friday, July 2. Rubin went jogging on the property of the Primland Resort at 11 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.

The Sheriff's Office said the search began after Rubin was reported missing at 7:20 that evening.

Rubin is described as 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, with short gray hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and running shoes. News 12 reported that Rubin is from Harrison.

"We are exploring any and all potential leads at this point, and we have the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) directing the large-scale search effort," Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said in a news release on Saturday.

Anyone with information on Rubin's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Oscar Tejeda at 276-694-3161 or Primland Resort at 276-222-3825.

