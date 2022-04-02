Hudson Valley Man Charged With Stealing $165K In Investment Scam, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $165,000 from investors while working for an investment company.

Dutchess County resident Todd Sims, age 49, of LaGrange, was arrested on Tuesday, March 29, by New York State Police in collaboration with the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation determined Sims stole more than $165,000 using an investment company business under the name of Horizon Holdings NY, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Additionally, Sims was previously arrested in October of 2021 for grand larceny relative to a similar investigation, Hicks said.

Sims was charged with two counts of second-degree grand larceny and two counts of third-degree grand larceny.

He was arraigned in the town of LaGrange Court and released on his recognizance.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone who believes they may have additional information or believes they may be a victim of similar crimes committed by Sims is asked to please contact the New York State Police at 845- 677-7300. Please refer to report #9948236.

