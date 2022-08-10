Hudson Valley Man Charged With Promoting Sexual Performance By Child

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for multiple counts of allegedly promoting a sexual performance by a child.

He was arrested in Putnam County in Carmel on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

In March, investigators assigned to the department's Bureau of Criminal Investigation received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that images and videos of child sexual abuse material were being shared online from a residence in the Town of Carmel, said Capt. Michael Grossi, of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

BCI Investigators executed a search warrant at the home on May 25, assisted by PCSO electronic storage detection K9 Hannah. Investigators began a digital forensics examination of the electronic devices seized and were able to recover evidence and identify a suspect, Grossi said.

The unidentified man, age 36, was charged with four counts of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, Gross said.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance pending a future appearance in the Town of Carmel Justice Court.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said it does not name individuals arrested for crimes in the county.

