Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Treasurer Accused Of Stealing $400K From Fire Company In Area
News

Hudson Valley Man Charged In Robbery Admits To Role In US Capitol Riot

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Anthony Vuksanaj at the US Capitol.
Anthony Vuksanaj at the US Capitol. Photo Credit: FBI

A Hudson Valley man who was implicated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol admitted to his role at the riot in Washington, DC.

In June 2021, Anthony Vuksanaj, a Putnam County resident, was arrested in Westchester for his role in a robbery, which led investigators to his cellphone, which was present during the Jan. 6 riot, according to court records.

The 52-year-old was later arrested by federal officials in his Mahopac home in the town of Carmel in September 2021.

Court documents show that Vuksanaj pleaded guilty this week to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to the FBI, Vuksanaj was identified as a suspect in the insurrection following his arrest on Sunday, June 6 for first-degree robbery in connection to an alleged knifepoint robbery in Mount Vernon.

During that investigation, a forensics search of his phone determined that on Jan. 6 it had been used both on the grounds and inside the US Capitol. Vuksanaj was also caught on camera by a journalist on the day of the riot and on surveillance video from inside the building.

Vuksanaj is scheduled to be sentenced in April and will face up to six months in prison as part of his plea.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.