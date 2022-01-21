Hudson Valley Man Charged In Robbery Admits To Role In US Capitol Riot

A Hudson Valley man who was implicated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol admitted to his role at the riot in Washington, DC.

In June 2021, Anthony Vuksanaj, a Putnam County resident, was arrested in Westchester for his role in a robbery, which led investigators to his cellphone, which was present during the Jan. 6 riot, according to court records.

The 52-year-old was later arrested by federal officials in his Mahopac home in the town of Carmel in September 2021.

Court documents show that Vuksanaj pleaded guilty this week to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to the FBI, Vuksanaj was identified as a suspect in the insurrection following his arrest on Sunday, June 6 for first-degree robbery in connection to an alleged knifepoint robbery in Mount Vernon.

During that investigation, a forensics search of his phone determined that on Jan. 6 it had been used both on the grounds and inside the US Capitol. Vuksanaj was also caught on camera by a journalist on the day of the riot and on surveillance video from inside the building.

Vuksanaj is scheduled to be sentenced in April and will face up to six months in prison as part of his plea.

