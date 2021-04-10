Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

News

Hudson Valley Man Charged In Home Invasion, Gas Station Armed Robberies, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Newburgh man was arrested in connection with an alleged armed home invasion and a series of gas station robberies.
A Newburgh man was arrested in connection with an alleged armed home invasion and a series of gas station robberies. Photo Credit: U.S. Justice Department/New York

A 20-year-old man has been charged for his participation in a string of armed home invasion and gas station robberies.

Orange County resident Tishaawn Woods, of Newburgh, was apprehended in Orange, New Jersey, on Thursday, April 8, and charged with the crimes that took place in around the city of Newburgh, said Audrey Strauss, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

According to the allegations in the complaint in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 17, Woods and an accomplice armed with handguns, burst inside an apartment in Newburgh, where they robbed and shot the apartment’s occupant, inflicting life-threatening injuries.

The complaint also charges Woods and an accomplice with committing two armed robberies of gas stations in New Windsor on Monday, March 22, and Sunday, March 28, during which they fired shots near the gas stations’ clerks.

Woods was charged with:

  • Three counts of Hobbs Act robbery, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, 
  • Three counts of using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during, in relation to a crime of violence, each of which carries a mandatory 10-year consecutive sentence.

“These serious crimes that were committed by Mr. Woods and his accomplice put innocent lives in danger," said New Windsor Police Chief Robert L. Doss. "Armed robberies are rare occurrences here in New Windsor because we have shown that they will absolutely not be tolerated and we will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to justice."

Doss commended the work of his patrol and detective divisions, the Town of Newburgh Police, as well as the F.B.I. Safe Streets Task Force.

