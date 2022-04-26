Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed Following Probe Into Fraudulent Gas Purchases In Rockland
News

Hudson Valley Judge Should Be Removed From Office, State Commission Rules

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A judicial commission has recommended that a Westchester judge should be removed from office for misconduct with clients.
A judicial commission has recommended that a Westchester judge should be removed from office for misconduct with clients. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A New York state commission that oversees judicial conduct has ruled that a Westchester County judge should be removed from office.

Attorneys and justices on the commission voted Elmsford Village Court Justice Carlos Gonzalez should be removed from office in connection with six incidents of misconduct with clients.

Gonzalez, a Democrat, was suspended from practicing law after finding he engaged in professional misconduct while working as an attorney and failed to notify Connecticut's Appellate Division of his discipline in a timely manner, violating a state statute, said the NY State Commission on Judicial Conduct. 

His two-year suspension from practicing law in New York started in May 2021. The Appellate Division suspended Gonzalez for his professional misconduct for an additional 18 months to expire in July 2023.

Gonzalez took office in Elmsford in April 2021. His current term expires in March 2025.

In determining to remove Gonzalez from the bench, the Commission found that he “engaged in a pattern of professional misconduct and that his “professional misconduct and his lack of candor demonstrated that he is unfit for judicial office,” the commission said.

"It would be contrary to the public interest and common sense to bar someone from appearing in court as a lawyer, but not from taking the bench and deciding legal issues," said Commission Administrator Robert Tembeckjian on Monday, April 25.

The commission also ruled Gonzalez should be removed for his pattern of professional misconduct and insincere attitude about the disciplinary actions.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.