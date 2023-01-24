Hudson Valley House Fire May Have Killed Person, Officials Searching Debris

A raging house fire in the Hudson Valley may have killed one person who was reported trapped in the home.

The blaze broke out in Ulster County in the town of Rosendale around 2:45 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 at 267 Mossy Brook Road.

The first arriving units discovered a fully involved house fire and requested multiple surrounding agencies to help battle the large blaze, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

Reports of a woman inside the structure have been reported, but a body has not been located as fire officials continue searching the debris.

Nevel said state police could not confirm or deny a fatality until the search is complete.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the New York State Police are being assisted by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Ulster County Office of Emergency Services.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.