Hudson Valley Couple Goes Missing While Vacationing In Caribbean

A couple from Westchester has been reported missing after vanishing more than two weeks ago at the end of their vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Orlando Moore, 43, and Portia Ravenelle, 32, were scheduled to return to their Mount Vernon home on March 27, following a four-day vacation in the town of Samana. However, the couple never made it to the airport after checking out of their Dominican Republic hotel, prompting concern from friends and family.

The pair left Newark Liberty International Airport at approximately midnight on March 23, leaving a car at the airport. The two posted pictures of their vacation on social media during their trip, but have since cut off all communications. A police report was filed on March 29.

According to multiple reports, Moore and Ravenelle had rented a car during their stay in the Dominican Republic, though that vehicle has since vanished and there is no sign of it. The families of the two missing people have been in contact with authorities in the United States and the Dominican Republic, though they have reportedly battled a language barrier.

The two were reportedly last seen at a bar in the Dominican Republic and there has been radio silence since.

Mount Vernon police said they are aware of the situation but were not involved in the investigation into the missing couple. The U.S. State Department has announced they are working with local authorities in an attempt to track down Moore and Ravenelle.

"When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts and share information with families however we can," a U.S. Department of State official said in a statement. "The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State. We stand ready to provide appropriate assistance to U.S. citizens in need and to their families."

