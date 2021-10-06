Hudson Valley Counties To Receive Up To $94 Million To Combat Opioid Crisis

Hudson Valley counties are set to receive up to $94 million to help combat the opioid crisis.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in an announcement on Tuesday, Oct. 5, that the funds come from settlements from a March 2019 lawsuit against the manufacturers and distributors responsible for the crisis.

James shared a list of figures representing the minimum and maximum amounts each county could receive from settlements with Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and Endo.

Hudson Valley: $51,729,983.90 – $94,455,606.10

Dutchess County: $3,682,781.87 – $6,433,863.62

Orange County: $4,360,832.35 – $7,618,425.84

Putnam County: $996,022.69 – $1,740,063.46

Rockland County: $2,590,593.17 – $4,525,797.00

Sullivan County: $1,587,590.46 – $2,773,539.37

Ulster County: $2,070,408.78 – $3,617,028.70

Westchester County: $10,678,857.89 – $18,888,019.80

“After more than two decades of having lethal opioids spread across every county of the Hudson Valley, today we are helping this community heal by announcing we will be delivering up to $94 million to invest in opioid prevention, treatment, and recovery,” James said. “These funds will help the Hudson Valley turn the tide on the opioid crisis. While no amount of money will ever make up for all the lives lost, these funds will be vital in helping to prevent future deaths.”

James said the manufacturers and distributors named in the complaint marketed opioids to doctors, hospitals, and health care systems, leading to overprescription of opioids across the state and the nation.

She said the following manufacturers were named in the complaint:

Purdue Pharma and its affiliates

Members of the Sackler Family (owners of Purdue) and trusts they control

Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates (including its parent company Johnson & Johnson)

Mallinckrodt LLC and its affiliates

Endo Health Solutions and its affiliates

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates

Allergan Finance, LLC and its affiliates

The distributors named in the complaint included:

McKesson Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation

Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc.

