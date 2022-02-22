Hudson Valley Bus Driver Charged After Altercation With Students

A 58-year-old school bus driver from Dutchess County is facing charges after being involved in an altercation with BOCES students in the Hudson Valley, authorities announced.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the Ulster County BOCES - Center for Innovative Learning in the Town of Esopus regarding a complaint involving a bus driver and students.

The investigation found that the driver - a Poughkeepsie man whose name has not been released - allegedly was involved in verbal altercations with students, during which multiple threats were made toward the children.

According to investigators, the driver was arrested at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Center, where he was charged with misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, menacing, and harassment, a violation.

Following his arrest, the bus driver was released and issued an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Esopus Court at a later date.

