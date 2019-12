How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From The Region

The slow-moving, two-part Nor'east has now moved out off the coast, but it resulted in difficult travel conditions, school delays and closing and scattered power outages.

Here are some selected snowfall totals from the region. Add the total for your town by leaving a comment below.

Westchester County

Chappaqua, 2 inches, 8:35 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2

North Salem, 3 inches, 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3

Nassau County

Merrick, 1.5 inches, 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3

Putnam County

Mahopac, 4 inches, 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3

Dutchess County

LaGrange, 9 inches, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3

Red Hook, 16 inches, 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3

Rhinebeck, 11 inches, midnight, Tuesday, Dec. 3

Suffolk County

West Babylon, 2.3 inches, 11:50 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2

Orange County

Middletown, 13.2 inches, 11:50 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2

Monroe, 11.3 inches, 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3

Warwick, 10 inches, 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2

Rockland County

Nyack, 2 inches, 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3

Sloatsburg, 5.1 inches, 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3

Ulster County

Ellenville, 10 inches, 2:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.