Hot Pockets Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Plastic, Glass

A recall has been ordered for approximately 762,615 pounds of not-ready-to-eat pepperoni hot pockets product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen NRTE pepperoni hot pockets product was produced from Nov. 13, 2020 through Nov. 16, 2020. The product has a shelf life of 14 months:

54-oz carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST” with a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

View the product label here

It has an establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm received four consumer complaints of extraneous material in the pepperoni hot pocket product.

The firm has received one report of a minor oral injury associated with the consumption of the product.

The FSIS said it has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The FSIS said it is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it," the FSIS stated. "This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

