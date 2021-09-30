Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Hot Dog Products Recalled Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

Nicole Valinote
The recalled product
The recalled product Photo Credit: Espi’s Sausage and Tocino Co. / USDA

A company is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of frozen hot dog products due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Espi’s Sausage and Tocino Co. issued the recall of 2,048 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken and pork hot dog products, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The products were produced on May 19.

The USDA said the following product is being recalled:

  • 12-oz vacuum-packed plastic packages containing “Argentina MIGHTY MEATY CHICKEN AND PORK HOTDOG JUMBO” and SELL BY 051922.

Consumption of food contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes can cause a serious infection that primarily impacts older adults, pregnant women and their newborns, and people with weakened immune systems, the USDA said.

The USDA said there haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to the recalled products.

The department said consumers should throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase. 

Learn more about the recall here.

