Hospital In Hudson Valley Temporarily Suspends Labor, Delivery Services

A hospital in the Hudson Valley is temporarily suspending labor and delivery services as it works to build a new team of qualified doctors.

Putnam Hospital and Nuvance Health announced that as of Monday, March 1, CareMount’s OB/GYN physicians - the only doctors who provide delivery and labor services at the hospital - will no longer be doing so as they recruit new physicians for their unit.

As a result, officials said that Putnam Hospital announced that they will be temporarily suspending delivery services while it works to build a new team, which has already started.

Officials noted that no staff layoffs are planned as a result of the temporary suspension, and other women’s health services will remain in place at Putnam Hospital.

“Putnam Hospital’s Labor & Delivery unit provides exceptional, compassionate care to every family we serve.” Dr. Mark Hirko, the President of Putnam Hospital said in announcing the suspension.

“We recognize the value of these services to residents of Putnam County, and we are dedicated to making this suspension as short-lived as possible, supporting all affected patients and staff throughout this transition.”

Nuvance Health leadership cautioned that recruiting a full team of new physicians to resume deliveries at Putnam Hospital will take time, but throughout this suspension, “hospital leadership will engage staff members in plans to revitalize the unit for its reopening, keeping staff and community members apprised of relevant updates throughout this process.”

“Investing in Putnam Hospital is a crucial part of Nuvance Health’s strategic plan,” Nuvance Health COO Kerry Eaton added in the announcement. “As we look to strengthen and grow services here in Putnam County, women’s healthcare — including Labor & Delivery — will be at the forefront of our plans.”

