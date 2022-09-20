Home Depot Employee Trapped Under Forklift Seriously Injured In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley Home Depot employee was seriously injured after being trapped under a forklift.

The incident took place in Orange County around 1 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Monroe.

According to Monroe Fire District Chief Rich Lenahan, the fire department responded to the store at 254 Larkin Drive for a call regarding a worker trapped.

When firefighters and EMS arrived on the scene they found an employee trapped under the rear of a forklift, Lenahan said.

New York State troopers were on the scene administering care when the fire department arrived, he added.

Monroe firefighters, assisted by Woodbury firefighters used airbags and cribbing to raise and stabilize the forklift, extricated the person from under the forklift, and assisted EMS with packaging and moving the person to the ambulance which then transported them to the emergency room, Lenahan said.

The condition of the person was not known.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

