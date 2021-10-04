Hiker Says He Spoke To Brian Laundrie On Deserted Road Near Appalachian Trail

A Florida engineer hiking the Appalachian Trail says he spoke to a man he says he's certain was the missing boyfriend of 22-year-old Long Island native Gabby Petito, who was found dead just over two weeks ago.

Dennis Davis told multiple media outlets that the encounter happened about 700 miles from Laundrie's home in Sarasota County, Florida, along the Tennessee/North Carolina border around noontime Saturday, Oct. 2 in Hartford, Tennessee, on Waterville Road.

'There is no doubt in my mind I spoke to Brian Laundrie — none whatsoever,' Davis told the New York Post.

The encounter, Davis says, happened when the man believed to be Laundrie, alone in a white pickup truck, pulled alongside Davis' vehicle in a parking lot near the trail.

“He said, 'Me and my girlfriend had a fight, and man, I love her, and she called me, and I need to go out to California to see her,' " Davis, a 53-year-old father of four, told FOX News.

Davis said he thought the man was "on drugs at first," that he "looked mentally shot," and didn't "didn't look dirty at all," according to the FOX News report.

Petito’s body was discovered Sunday, Sept. 19 near a camp ground at the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. An autopsy revealed the manner of death was homicide. The specific cause of death has not yet been released.

