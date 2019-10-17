High Wind Warning: Gusts Up To 65 MPH Could Cause More Power Outages

Heavy rainfall from a powerful Nor'easter has ended, but damaging winds that could bring down trees, tree limbs and utility lines will continue as tens of thousands are already without power in the area.

Downed trees have also caused numerous road closures throughout the region.

A High Wind Warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 for the counties shown in brown above, including Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk, Fairfield, Putnam, Rockland and Orange. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for Dutchess and Ulster as well as all of eastern New York and western New England.

More widespread power outages are expected and travel will be difficult, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour will include gusts up to 65 mph.

Thursday will be chilly with a high temperature in the upper 50s, and the strong winds will make it feel colder. It will be mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.