Hey Hudson Valley Extras, Here's When 'Poker Face' Will Be Premiering On Peacock

Hey, all of you hundreds, maybe thousands of extras who worked on the upcoming series "Poker Face," which was filmed throughout the Hudson Valley, you'll get to see yourself on TV pretty soon.

Peacock announced last week the 10-part series starring Natasha Lyonne will air on Peacock on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The murder-mystery series, which was based out of Newburgh’s Umbra studios, was filmed throughout the Hudson Valley for much of this year with locations in Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, and Ulster counties, according to Laurent Rejto, director of the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

Laurent said the commission sent out a plea to New York City production company to use local workers and locations.

"We started by recommending local casino dealers and by the end, we were helping to cast the 500 extras they needed for Orange County Speedway and hundreds for the gala scene in Somers," Rejto said.

The commission also worked on different scenes including:

Orange County: Casino (New Windsor)

Dutchess County: Rock concert (Poughkeepsie, Beacon)

Orange County: Dinner theater (New Windsor)

Orange County: Texas BBQ (Montgomery)

Ulster County: Retirement home (New Paltz)

Northern Westchester County: Gala (Somers)

There were many more on a smaller scale, he added.

Local actors and production crews were also used in the series.

The series was created by well-known writer Rian Johnson and tells the story of Lyonne, known for Netflix’s "Orange is the New Black,” who stars as Detective Charlie Cale.

In addition to local stars, the series features a host of stars including fan-fave Adrian Brody. Some others include Benjamin Bratt, Chloe Sevigny, Judith Light, and Rhea Perlman.

No word yet on when the series will hit its original destination of HBO.

