Here's Why New York Ranks As Best State To Be A Cop

It pays to be one of New York’s finest, according to a recently released report that determined the Empire State is the best place to be a police officer.

Wallethub released a new report that factored in 27 “key indicators of police-friendliness” in three “key dimensions:” opportunity and competition; job hazards and protection and quality of life to determine the best states to be a cop.

The study evaluated those dimensions using the metrics, which were graded on a weighted scale. The complete methodology can be found here.

New York definitively earned top honors with a total score of 60.19, nearly 1.5 points ahead of Maryland (58.73) and California (58.40), which slotted in second and third. New York had the fourth best “opportunity and competition,” 11th best “job hazards and protections,” and 10th best “quality of life” ranking.

The report notes that “beyond financial perks, officers are more likely to be attracted to police departments that steer clear of scandal and corruption and that are transparent with their communities. Public opinion on police remains divided, with younger people and minorities rating them much less positively than older Caucasians.”

