Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Massive Marijuana Trafficking, Money Laundering Ring Includes 15 NYers, Feds Say
News

Here's Where To Look: Green Comet Will Appear In Night Sky For First Time In 50,000 Years

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) known as the "green comet."
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) known as the "green comet." Photo Credit: NASA/Dan Bartlett

A rare comet last seen 50,000 years ago during the Stone Age is set to make an appearance and NASA is providing new guidance on where in the night sky you should look -- and when.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), known as the "green comet," was discovered by astronomers in early March of 2022 inside the orbit of Jupiter.

It will pass closest to Earth on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and Thursday, Feb. 2

"With binoculars and clear skies, you may spot C/2022 E3 (ZTF) near the Big Dipper," NASA said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"To the common observer, the comet will look like a fuzzy green star rather than a prominent feature with a massive tail stretching across the sky," AccuWeather said. "Although the comet is bright enough to see with the naked eye, stargazers who live near bigger metro areas with lots of bright lights may need to head to a location where there is minimal light pollution in order to spot the celestial vagabond."

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.