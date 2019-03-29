Here's The Latest Update On Number Of Rockland Measles Case After State Of Emergency Declared

The number of cases of measles in Rockland County has reached 157 confirmed cases, with 10 active cases, Rockland County Health officials announced Friday, March 29.

During an update meeting on Friday, Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said that 500 vaccinations have been given since a state of emergency was announced on Tuesday, March 26.

In all, a total of 17,400 vaccines have been given out since the outbreak began in October, Day said.

Day announced the emergency declaration Tuesday, saying he made the decision because county health inspectors had begun seeing resistance as the number of measles cases grew. He said individuals are hanging up on health officials and slamming doors in their face.

Under the emergency, anyone who is under 18 years of age and unvaccinated against the measles will be barred from public places until the declaration expires in 30 days or until they have received the MMR vaccination, said Day.

Most of the cases are presently clustered in eastern Ramapo including New Square, Spring Valley, Monsey, however, due to Rockland County's small geographic size, exposure to the measles may occur anywhere in the county.

For information on free clinics, or the measles, contact the Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520 to schedule an appointment to get a free MMR vaccine at the Pomona health complex.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.